NewsLocalAs many as 19.2% of children in Cyprus at risk of poverty...

As many as 19.2% of children in Cyprus at risk of poverty in 2021

Poverty
Poverty

EU latest data shows that 19.2% of children in Cyprus were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2021 compared with 16.8%. % of adults.

As for Greece, the risk is even higher since 32% of children were recorded in 2021 compared with 27,5% of adults – that is over 18.

Philenews also reports that – in the EU at large – 24.4% of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2021 compared with 21.1 % of adults.

And that 44.1% of dependent children living with a single adult recorded the highest risk of poverty or social exclusion in the bloc last year.

Also last year, 62.5% of children in the EU whose parents attained a lower secondary education level were at risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with 9.8% of children whose parents attained a tertiary education level.

All figures were based on EU statistics on income and living conditions available from Eurostat’s online database.

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Britain given extra bank holiday for coronation of King Charles
Next article
First day of new hunting season marred with fatal car accident-PHOTOS

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros