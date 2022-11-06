As many as 19.2% of children in Cyprus at risk of poverty in 2021

EU latest data shows that 19.2% of children in Cyprus were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2021 compared with 16.8%. % of adults.

As for Greece, the risk is even higher since 32% of children were recorded in 2021 compared with 27,5% of adults – that is over 18.

Philenews also reports that – in the EU at large – 24.4% of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2021 compared with 21.1 % of adults.

And that 44.1% of dependent children living with a single adult recorded the highest risk of poverty or social exclusion in the bloc last year.

Also last year, 62.5% of children in the EU whose parents attained a lower secondary education level were at risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with 9.8% of children whose parents attained a tertiary education level.

All figures were based on EU statistics on income and living conditions available from Eurostat’s online database.