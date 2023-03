Arsonists targeted the building of the Local Organization of EDEK party in Tsiakkillero. The party spoke of a cowardly act that hides political intentions against it.

According to a relevant announcement, “after the headquarters, brazen arsonists burned down the building of the Local Organization of EDEK in Tsiakkillero.”

However, the announcement concluded, EDEK which has faced murderous attacks is not going to be frightened by the political underworld.