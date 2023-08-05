Arson not ruled out as Alassa flare-up contained

A flare-up in Alassa on Saturday afternoon has been contained before spreading, fire service spokesperson, Andreas Kettis reported.

Ground firefighting teams were promptly dispatched to combat the flames. Battling the fire is proving challenging due to strong winds, Kettis said, while helicopter support from Jordan has departed Cyprus.

Meanwhile, another fire outbreak on Saturday afternoon in Sylikou has also been brought under control.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the causes behind these fires. The police, in collaboration with the fire service, conducted inquiries in the communities of Alassa, Apaisia, Korfi, and Paramytha. Lefteris Kyriakou, head of Limassol CID, stressed that no possibilities can be ruled out.

According to information, police have obtained as evidence, a pillow that was spotted burning on the road towards Moniatis, by citizens.

The fire that started on Friday afternoon has ravaged trees and wild vegetation across an area spanning 3.5 square kilometres while damaging a small number of properties.

District administration teams have surveyed the affected area. Marios Alexandrou, head of the Limassol District Administration, said he noted damages to a house in Apaisia and the unfortunate destruction of a livestock property near Paramytha.

