Arson burns shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ayios Dometios

The fire service on Sunday was called to respond to a fire at a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ayios Dometios, it said in an announcement.

The fire started around 10 am on Sunday inside a bedroom of a two-storey building that used to be a hotel and now is being used to house unaccompanied minors.

Authorities responded with three fire engines and the fire was brought under control at 10:45 am.

The people living in the building were evacuated without injuries.

Following an investigation, authorities determined that the fire was caused by arson.

(File photo)