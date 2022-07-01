Arson believed to be behind Thursday’s fire in Polis Chrysochou

Arson is believed to be behind the fire that broke out on Thursday afternoon in Polis Chrysochou, Paphos district, authorities said on Friday.

It has burnt 12 hectares of bush land and wild vegetation, threatened a number of animal farms and damaged Electricity Authority of Cyprus installations.

At the same time, local authorities and residents have said arson incidents are systematic in the last few days.

Five fire engines of the Fire Brigade and Forestry Department, two Air Tractor firefighting planes local authorities and residents of the area joined forces to extinguish the fire.

Off-duty personnel of the Fire Brigade were called in to strengthen fire-fighting efforts.