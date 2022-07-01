NewsLocalArson believed to be behind Thursday's fire in Polis Chrysochou

Arson believed to be behind Thursday’s fire in Polis Chrysochou

Fire
Fire

Arson is believed to be behind the fire that broke out on Thursday afternoon in Polis Chrysochou, Paphos district, authorities said on Friday.

It has burnt 12 hectares of bush land and wild vegetation, threatened a number of animal farms and damaged Electricity Authority of Cyprus installations.

At the same time, local authorities and residents have said arson incidents are systematic in the last few days.

Five fire engines of the Fire Brigade and Forestry Department, two Air Tractor firefighting planes local authorities and residents of the area joined forces to extinguish the fire.

Off-duty personnel of the Fire Brigade were called in to strengthen fire-fighting efforts.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLondon Cypriot, 76, dies while swimming in Larnaca

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros