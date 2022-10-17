Arrivals up by 21.9% in September, boosted by UK tourism

InsiderEconomyArrivals up by 21.9% in September, boosted by UK tourism

Tourist arrivals totalled 413,382 in September 2022, an increase of 21.9% compared to September 2021, data by the Statistical Service of Cyprus show.

According to the figures, the tourism industry is starting to recover with the number of arrivals reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Specifically, the total number of tourists arriving between January – September 2022 was 2,540,554. For the same period last year, the number totalled 1,299,392. In the period of January – September 2020, the total number of arrivals was 512,184, while in January – September 2019 it was 3,260,546.

UK the main source of arrivals

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for September 2022, with a share of 41.1% (169,799) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 8.5% (35,013), Poland with 5.5% (22,922), Germany with 5.4% (22,244), Greece with 4.5% (18,802) and Sweden with 4.5% (18,463).

An 86.1% of travellers said that the purpose of their trip in September 2022 was holidays, 9.1% said they were visiting friends and relatives, while 4.7% said they came to Cyprus for business.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
