Arrivals in Cyprus of irregular migrants via boats skyrocketed this year

The number of arrivals in Cyprus of irregular migrants via boats has increased this year compared to 2022 and 2021, according to latest official data recorded by Philenews.

In fact, arrivals are recorded on a daily basis – mainly from Syria and Lebanon – and this is attributed to an apparent recent reactivation of human trafficking rings.

Port and Maritime Police were kept on their toes, especially last month during which arrivals were recorded almost every day, according to Petros Zeniou – spokesman of the Aliens and Immigration Service of the Police.

He said since the beginning of this year and up until Tuesday a total of 32 boats arrived with 709 illegal immigrants on board.

In 2021, 34 vessels arrived carrying 721 irregular migrants, while in 2022 another 41 vessels arrived on Cypriot shores carrying 807 irregular migrants.

The figures indicate that – so far this year – the numbers of the previous two years are almost covered. And it still only July.

At the same time, the authorities made 28 arrests of people suspected of being traffickers this year, including seven in just July. The arrested ones had allegedly trafficked a total of 165 migrants.

Zeniou also said that 99% of illegal migrants are Syrians who leave the port of Tartous and come to the area of Cape Greco in Famagusta district.

In addition to Syrians, a small number of migrants from Lebanon have also been intercepted offshore Cyprus.