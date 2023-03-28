Armenia host Cyprus for international friendly

NewsLocalArmenia host Cyprus for international friendly

Armenia on Tuesday at 18:00 host Cyprus at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan for an international friendly.

There have been six previous clashes between the sides, with Cyprus winning six times and losing to Armenia just once.

Both teams are coming off the back of defeats.

Cyprus have lost two of their last three away games and failed to score in two of their last three games.

Armenia’s only win over Cyprus came in November 2017, a 3-2 victory in a friendly game that ended their run of four losses in the fixture.

Armenia were beaten 2-1 by Turkey in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday.

By Annie Charalambous
