Areas of Nicosia and Larnaca districts have no electricity

Power supply problems are observed in areas of the Nicosia and Larnaca districts.

An Electricity Authority crew is at the point where the problem is observed, due to the cutting of some cables, aiming to repair the damage.

The areas of Agii Trimithias, Akaki, Meniko, and Paliometocho have been left without power, while the damage has also caused power cuts in areas of Larnaca. In particular, Aradippou, Livadia, and the city center have been affected.

Power is expected to be restored around 16.30.

