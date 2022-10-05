Architects Association objects to demolition of Curium Palace in Limassol

The Cyprus Architects Association has expressed concern over the possibility of demolishing the historic Curium Palace hotel in Limassol, “a building of special architectural value, whose loss will leave a historic gap that will never be completely filled,” the Association said in an announcement on Wednesday.

It added that “the building constitutes a sample of the neo-monumental Cypriot architecture of the modernist movement, the protection of which has unfortunately not been institutionalized.”

As the Association noted, “the building with its special architectural, social, and cultural importance should have been restored and reused to constitute a sample of maintaining Cyprus’ architectural inheritance.”

Furthermore, “in cases when a historic monument has not been declared a landmark, the international maintenance principles, as these emerge from the Venice Charter for the Conservation and Restoration of Monuments, are implemented.”

The Cyprus Architects Association is asking the Interior Ministry and the Municipality of Limassol “to proceed with the necessary actions immediately to declare the Curium Palace a landmark.”