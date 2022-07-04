Archbishopric to invest 100 million euros for a 5-star hotel

NewsLocalArchbishopric to invest 100 million euros for a 5-star hotel

The Environmental Authority gave the green light for the construction and operation of a 5-star hotel by the Archbishopric.

The Hotel will cost 100 million euros, will have 484 rooms/suites (including condos), eight floors plus the ground floor and a roof garden. It will include a gym, swimming pool, sauna, parking places, offices, training rooms, a bar, a restaurant, a lounge, a reception hall and so forth.

It is also noted that two residential towers with 122 apartments will also be built together with the proposed hotel.

