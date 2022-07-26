Archbishopric-EAC consortium get green light for biggest photovoltaics project

The Environment Authority on Monday gave the green light for an additional 10 photovoltaic parks with a capacity of 68 MW in Ayios Ioannis Maloundas and Mitsero areas.

The project is a joint venture between the Electricity Authority of Cyprus and Holy Archbishopric of Cyprus Renewables Ltd, Philenews reports.

The 10 photovoltaic parks will be added to another four with a capacity of 16 MW that have been fully licensed and belong to the consortium.

The license for the four photovoltaic parks with a capacity of 5 MW, 5MW, 3MW, 3MW, respectively – that is 16 MW in total – was issued in November 2019.

Now that the Environmental Authority has given the okay for a total of 14 photovoltaic parks to be erected, their total power will reach 84 MW.

The projects may belong to the consortium but it has been agreed to be developed separately and therefore EAC and the Archbishopric will develop in seven photovoltaic parks each, separately, with a capacity of 42MW.