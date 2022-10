A 61-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after getting stomped by cattle on a farm in Aradippou on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday morning when the man had gone to the farm for work with his brother.

Around 11:40 am the man’s brother called the police to report that he had found the 61-year-old dead.

A coroner’s autopsy in Larnaca General Hospital on Friday showed that the man suffered fatal chest trauma.

Police are continuing investigations.