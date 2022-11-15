NewsLocalApplications open for working at Presidential Elections polling stations

Applications open for working at Presidential Elections polling stations

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during Turkish Cypriot presidential elections in northern Nicosia, Cyprus October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Harun Ucar NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

The Ministry of Interior announced that as of Tuesday, public employees and unemployed graduates can submit expressions of interest for staffing polling stations for the Presidential Elections.

The expressions of interest can be submitted at https://aps.elections.moi.gov.cy/.

The deadline to submit an expression of interest is midnight on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

The election will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In case there is no winner, a run-off election will take place next week, on Sunday, February 12.

Apart from public employees, the Ministry notes, only those registered as unemployed graduates at the Department of Labor of the Ministry of Labor can apply.

