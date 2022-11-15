Applications open for working at Presidential Elections polling stations

The Ministry of Interior announced that as of Tuesday, public employees and unemployed graduates can submit expressions of interest for staffing polling stations for the Presidential Elections.

The expressions of interest can be submitted at https://aps.elections.moi.gov.cy/.

The deadline to submit an expression of interest is midnight on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

The election will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In case there is no winner, a run-off election will take place next week, on Sunday, February 12.

Apart from public employees, the Ministry notes, only those registered as unemployed graduates at the Department of Labor of the Ministry of Labor can apply.