Appeal filed against light sentence on drunk Russian driver over Limassol fatal accident

An appeal has been filed against the relatively light court sentence on a Russian man, 35, over the death by negligence of a 62-year-old Hungarian woman in a Limassol road accident in December.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the Russian driver was highly intoxicated at the time and had not stopped either at a red traffic light.

Last week, he got a prison sentence of just 22-months over the death of Marta Tyorjanne Tofei – a permanent resident of Cyprus.

The victim, a mother of two, was working at a Limassol restaurant, and the accident had taken place on King George Avenue. Her small car had been completely smashed.

The Russian driver, who was not injured, tested positive for alcohol with a final reading of 47µg% – more than twice higher than the legal limit.

He was also given a driving license suspension for a period of three months and a 10-point penalty on his license.

In addition, a fine of €1,000 was imposed for the offence of failing to stop at a red traffic light and another fine of €1,000 for the offences of driving under the influence of alcohol and for speeding.

But defense lawyers for the victim’s family said the sentence was way too light and that not all mitigating factors were taken into consideration.