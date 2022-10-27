NewsLocalApartments turned into cannabis nurseries

Apartments turned into cannabis nurseries

The police on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the possession and use of drugs and illegal cultivation of cannabis.

A police announcement said that members of the Famagusta Anti-Narcotics Unit (Ykan) on Wednesday stopped a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old with a 49-year-old as his passenger, in an area of the Famagusta district.

Although nothing was found in the car, police discovered six cannabis plants and a small quantity of cannabis during a search at the two men’s apartments.

The two men have been arrested and Famagusta Ykan continues investigations.


