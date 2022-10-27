Apartments turned into cannabis nurseries

The police on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the possession and use of drugs and illegal cultivation of cannabis.

A police announcement said that members of the Famagusta Anti-Narcotics Unit (Ykan) on Wednesday stopped a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old with a 49-year-old as his passenger, in an area of the Famagusta district.

Although nothing was found in the car, police discovered six cannabis plants and a small quantity of cannabis during a search at the two men’s apartments.

The two men have been arrested and Famagusta Ykan continues investigations.