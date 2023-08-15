Anti-mob teams and another nine measures being prepared by police

The police anti-mob team is ready to fight hooliganism with the upcoming start of the new sports season.

A large team comprising of members of the MMAD team has already been trained to deal with incidents involving hooligans and in conjunction with the teams at the police headquarters, they will be the spearhead of the Police in suppressing incidents of violence at sports venues.

The creation of an anti-mob team was one of the nine measures decided last March, following the incidents in the Apollon-Anorthosis basketball semi-final cup.

Of these measures only two have been implemented, one to enhance controls at stadium entrances by police officers and the other for the anti-mob team.

The rest require mainly legislative regulation and as the Minister of Justice and Public Order Anna Kookkidi Prokopiou told us, the relevant bills with the changes have been passed by the Council of Ministers and forwarded to the Legal Service for legislative drafting.