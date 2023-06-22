Anti-corruption watchdog turns to foreign investigators, as Cypriots reluctant to take on cases

Cypriot investigators are reluctant to take on cases facing the Independent Authority Against Corruption, according to a statement released by the watchdog.

Consequently, as stated, the watchdog has reached out to organisations and entities abroad, both public and private, to find suitable individuals with expertise in corruption issues to investigate specific complaints. Two individuals, George Kampanella and Tanveer Qureshi, based in London, have been identified for this purpose. While the former has Cypriot roots, he was born and raised in England.

These two individuals have already been assigned two cases by the Authority, and further assignments are planned in the near future. George Liasides, a Cypriot lawyer, complements the team of Inspectors in the two cases they have been assigned thus far.

According to the announcement, the Authority, in accordance with the legislation governing its operations, has the authority to appoint Inspectors who possess recognized and specialised experience in the examination and evaluation of information for the purposes of investigation.

The Authority called upon interested individuals to apply for the position of inspector, and so far over 90 individuals have submitted their applications. However, in cases where the allegations are directed against certain officials, there has been reluctance among Cypriots to investigate them, as noted.

As stated, the criteria for selection were based on the individuals’ experience and ability to investigate corruption cases, as well as their lack of involvement in corruption cases previously investigated in Cyprus, or any association with individuals connected to such cases.

George Kampanella is a Partner at Taylor Rose MW Solicitors, based in the City of London. His family originates from the occupied village of Patrikiin the district of Famagusta, but they immigrated to England in the 1950s and he himself was born and raised in England. He visits Cyprus for holidays and as a speaker at seminars and conferences. Kampanella has expertise in representing individuals and corporations subject to investigations and prosecution by Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Crown Prosecution Service-Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate, (SEOCID) His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC), Trading Standards and the National Crime Agency in allegations of complex and serious fraud, money laundering, bribery and corruption. George also manages highly complex cross-border investigations in various EU and non-EU jurisdictions, with a proven track record of success.

Tanveer Qureshi, is a Barrister and a Member of 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square in London. He has appeared before all levels of courts in England and Wales and is frequently instructed, as lead counsel in cases involving allegations of fraud and bribery. He has appeared in cases prosecuted by the Serious Fraud Office and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs as well as commercial cases involving financial wrongdoing. Tanveer’s cases have involved allegations of financial mismanagement arising from the commercial and banking sectors. He has appeared and defended in electoral fraud cases and has been a speaker at seminars dealing with electoral fraud and bribery.

George Liasides, is an English qualified solicitor and Cypriot based lawyer since 1994. He is the Managing Director of George Liasides LLC and he is dealing with a wide spectrum of cases. As it is noted, the Law Firm in which Mr. Liasides is a Managing Director has handled, in total, five passport applications during the Cyprus Investment Programme but none of these cases is referred to in the Reports made by the Inquiry Commissions which were appointed to investigate the Programme.