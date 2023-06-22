Anti-Corruption Authority asked to look into high tender bids for state buildings

The Audit Office has already sent a letter to the island’s independent Anti-Corruption Authority asking it to look into the hot issue of high tender bids concerning state buildings.

Specifically, the bids that came under the microscope concern the new archeological museum in Nicosia and energy upgrade renovations both at the Presidential Palace and the Audit Office’s building, according to Philenews.

The report also said that the urgency for the foundation stone to be laid for the construction of the new archaeological museum before the 2023 presidential elections was allegedly the reason behind the high one not getting cancelled.

Even though the Auditor General had recommended that the tender should have re-opened.

The foundation stone was laid by former President Nicos Anastasiades on January 23 and the first round of elections was held on February 5.

The issue with the high bids was resurfaced after a recent report in daily ‘Alithia’ according to which the estimated value of the Cyprus Museum was €102 million, while the two bids submitted were for €120 million and €150 million.

As for the estimated cost for the energy upgrade of the Presidential Palace, this was €1,150,000, excluding VAT, while the bid approved by the Cabinet was €1.5 million, excluding VAT. That is, 25% higher than the estimated one.