Another young man loses his life in road accident

Another young man lost his life in a road accident just after midnight on Sunday, this time on the Rizoelia-Larnaca Airport highway.

Police said dead is 21-year-old Alexandros Alexandrou from Larnaca who was driving a high-powered motorcycle that collided with a car on the right lane of the road.

After the first collision, the motorcycle collided with a second car which was moving in the left lane of the road and hit the security rail before it stopped.

The seriously injured bike rider was taken by ambulance to Larnaca General Hospital where he died shortly afterwards.