Another weekend with scorching heat ahead

The weather on Saturday will be mainly fine, with some clouds expected locally in the western coastal areas.

Winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly, 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, while the sea will be smooth to slight.

Temperatures will rise to around 42 degrees Celsius inland, about 36 degrees Celsius in the southeast and eastern coastal areas, around 34 degrees Celsius in the northern coastal areas, and around 33 degrees Celsius in the western coastal areas and the higher mountains.

The temperature is expected to gradually increase until Monday, before recording a slight drop on Tuesday.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
