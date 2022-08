The Health Ministry announced that another two cases of Monkeypox have been detected in Cyprus. The cases refer to two men, aged 20 and 30, who have recently arrived to Cyprus.

From the very first moment the Ministry implemented the relevant Monkeypox protocols. The two men are hospitalized in the specially designed area of the reference hospital (Nicosia General Hospital) for monitoring and further evaluation of their case.

The Epidemiological Supervision Unit has begun the tracing process.