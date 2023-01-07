NewsLocalAnother person arrested for the murder in Latsia

Another person arrested for the murder in Latsia

Latsia Murder2
Latsia Murder2

Another person, wanted for the murder of 61-year-old Dorotheos Dimitriadis, has been arrested. The man, 28, is expected to be brought before a court, along with a 27-year-old man who was also arrested on Friday afternoon.

It is noted that after the arrest of the 28-year-old, the suspects in the case are now seven.

The unfortunate Dorotheos Dimitriadis was beaten to death last Wednesday night in an apartment building in Latsia.

Two more young men aged 24 and 25 have been arrested for the same case and were brought before the District Court. A seven-day detention order has been issued against them.

In addition, a couple, 35 and 31 years old, allegedly the persons who quarreled with the victim, is also in custody for the same case.

Read More: Savage murder in front of minors occurs in Latsia

By gavriella
Previous article
Former King Constantine in ICU after a severe stroke
Next article
Eva Kaili sees her daughter for the first time in Haren Prison (video)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros