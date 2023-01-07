Another person arrested for the murder in Latsia

Another person, wanted for the murder of 61-year-old Dorotheos Dimitriadis, has been arrested. The man, 28, is expected to be brought before a court, along with a 27-year-old man who was also arrested on Friday afternoon.

It is noted that after the arrest of the 28-year-old, the suspects in the case are now seven.

The unfortunate Dorotheos Dimitriadis was beaten to death last Wednesday night in an apartment building in Latsia.

Two more young men aged 24 and 25 have been arrested for the same case and were brought before the District Court. A seven-day detention order has been issued against them.

In addition, a couple, 35 and 31 years old, allegedly the persons who quarreled with the victim, is also in custody for the same case.

