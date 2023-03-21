Another elderly person gives money to fraudster pretending to be doctor

Yet another elderly person has been deceived into giving money to fraudsters who manipulate them through the phone, police said on Tuesday.

And they referred to the latest case reported the day before where a 76-year-old Nicosia woman was deceived into giving money to a person presented himself as a doctor. Numerous other similar cases have been reported over the past months.

He allegedly told her on the phone that a relative of hers had been injured and urgently needed to be transferred and operated in England. And that this was the reason the amount of €80,000 had to be paid promptly.

After the woman was convinced of the necessity of paying the money she told the alleged doctor she could not give him that much money but then he asked for €40,000 and later €20,000.

The alleged doctor then asked her home address so that he could arrange to collect the money. A short time later an unknown man visited the 76-year-old and received a sum of money of €8,500 before leaving.

The complainant, at the encouragement of the alleged doctor, went to a bank to withdraw more money but the manager there realised it was a fraud. And he reported the case to the police.

The Police again called on the public to be extra careful and to contact them the moment they receive such calls.

They can either go and report the fraud to their nearest Police Station or contact the Citizen’s Hot Line by calling 1460.