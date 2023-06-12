Another ‘doctor scam’ incident in Cyprus, elderly woman hands over €70,000

NewsLocalAnother ‘doctor scam’ incident in Cyprus, elderly woman hands over €70,000

Police on Monday reported yet another ‘doctor scam’ incident with the latest one involving an elderly woman in Larnaca who handed over €70,000 of cash which she had at home.

The 79-year-old woman told police she had received a phone call on her landline from a man unknown to her posing as a doctor. He apparently told her that her daughter was seriously injured and needed leg surgery.

The stranger also told her that she should take the €70,000 to a nearby church where they agreed to meet.

The scam victim went to the spot where she was met by an unknown woman who took the money.

According to the complainant’s description, the unknown woman is approximately 60 years old and possibly of Cypriot origin. She is of slim build with straight black hair.

By Annie Charalambous
