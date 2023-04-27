Another Cypriot citizen arrived from Sudan by plane, MFA spokesman says

NewsLocalAnother Cypriot citizen arrived from Sudan by plane, MFA spokesman says

Another Cypriot citizen arrived from Sudan by plane last night, while seven people who drove to Egypt are also expected to arrive, Cyprus Foreign Ministry Spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Thursday.

The Spokesman noted that the last Cypriot arrived by air from Sudan shortly after midnight.

Cyprus’ honorary consul in the country along with his two family members, are also expected to arrive.

Furthermore, seven people of Cypriot origin who are travelling to Egypt by road will also come to Cyprus, Gotsis said.

The situation on the ground in Sudan is volatile and changing, he stressed, while the only way out of the country was through the military airport, some 30 kilometres north of the capital Khartoum.

Cyprus has activated its ESTIA humanitarian rescue mechanism to evacuate third-country civilians through the island from Sudan, following a United Kingdom request.

Gotsis explained that not only British citizens arrive on the flights, but also citizens of other countries like Americans, Canadians, Australians and others.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
