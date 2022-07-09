Another balcony collapses in Paphos today (photos)

A day after three balconies of a building at the Paphos Kennedy central square collapsed, another balcony collapsed suddenly today, at the coastal area of Kato Paphos.

The reasons for the collapse are still unknown. It happened just after noon and dragged with it the shades of a restaurant on the ground floor.

At the time, the restaurant had customers and two of them were injured and transferred to the Paphos General Hospital. Police forces rushed to the scene to exclude the possibility of other injured persons under the debris.