Annual inflation rate in Cyprus drops to 6.1%

The annual inflation rate in Cyprus was 6.1% in March 2023, down from 6.7% in February, according to data released by Eurostat.

Meanwhile, annual inflation in the euro area fell from 8.5% to 6.9% and in the European Union from 9.9% to 8.3%.

In comparison, in March 2022 annual inflation stood at 6.2% in Cyprus, 7.4% in the euro area and 7.8% in the Union.

The lowest annual rates were observed in Luxembourg at 2.9%, Spain at 3.1% and the Netherlands at 4.5%.

The highest annual rates were 25.6% in Hungary, 17.2% in Latvia and 16.5% in Czechia.

Food, alcohol & tobacco had the largest upward impact (+3.12%), followed by services (+2.10%), non-energy industrial goods (+1.71%) and energy (-0.05%).

