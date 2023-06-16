InsiderBusinessAnnual inflation rate in Cyprus drops to 3.6% in May -Eurostat

Annual inflation rate in Cyprus drops to 3.6% in May -Eurostat

Annual inflation in the eurozone rises to 1.3% in June 2019

The annual inflation rate in May 2023 dropped to 3.6% in Cyprus, recording a decrease of 0.3% compared to April, Eurostat figures show.

Inflation in the eurozone was 6.1% in the eurozone and 7.1% in the EU, dropping from 7% and 8.1%, respectively.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (2.0%), Belgium (2.7%), Denmark and Spain (both 2.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (21.9%), Poland and Czechia (both 12.5%).

Compared with April, annual inflation fell in twenty-six EU countries and rose in one.

In May, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.54 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+2.15 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+1.51 pp) and energy (-0.09 pp).

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Boris Johnson gets new job as Daily Mail columnist

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros