Annual inflation rate in Cyprus drops to 3.6% in May -Eurostat

The annual inflation rate in May 2023 dropped to 3.6% in Cyprus, recording a decrease of 0.3% compared to April, Eurostat figures show.

Inflation in the eurozone was 6.1% in the eurozone and 7.1% in the EU, dropping from 7% and 8.1%, respectively.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (2.0%), Belgium (2.7%), Denmark and Spain (both 2.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (21.9%), Poland and Czechia (both 12.5%).

Compared with April, annual inflation fell in twenty-six EU countries and rose in one.

In May, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.54 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+2.15 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+1.51 pp) and energy (-0.09 pp).