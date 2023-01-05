InsiderBusinessAnnual inflation increased by 8.4% in 2022

Annual inflation increased by 8.4% in 2022

Annual rate of inflation at 1.2% in February

Annual inflation recorded an increase of 8.4%, compared to 2021, according to data published by the Statistical Service of Cyprus on Thursday.

For the period January-December 2022, the largest changes in the Consumer Price Index, compared to the same period of 2021, were recorded in the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which increased by 21%, as well as in transport, which rose by 16.3%.

Nevertheless, inflation in December 2022 fell to 7.9%, compared to November 2022. The largest changes were recorded in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which decreased by 2.9% and in the prices of transport, which decreased by 2.3%.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
December 2022 unusually warm – Meteorology Department
Next article
Traffic at Cyprus airports reaches 9.2 million passengers in 2022

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros