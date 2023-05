The Ministry of Defence would like to inform the public that between 7 and 11 May 2023, from 0900 onwards, National Guard and partner countries will carry out training activities within the Nicosia FIR, including air defence scenarios and involving air and ground assets.

There will also be overflights as well as low flights by helicopters and fighter jets of friendly forces.

The activities are part of the annual military cooperation program of the Republic of Cyprus with partner countries.

(PIO)