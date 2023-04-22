Anna Aristotelous is still on leave of absence

Four months since the issue with the management of the Central Prisons began and it is still pending. Director Anna Aristotelous applied for and secured a new leave of absence, thus prolonging uncertainty about the management of the correctional institution.

Ms. Aristotelous’ new leave of absence expires on May 15 thus extending the presence of Police Officer Ioannis Kapnoulas as Deputy Director of Prisons.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Order was on Friday expecting to be informed of Ms. Aristotelous’ intentions so that they could proceed with their plans and solve chronic problems in the absence of management.

Already, the Director General of the Ministry Louis Panayi has recently visited the prison, and next Friday, Minister Anna Koukkidi Prokopiou will also go there to see the problems in person and talk to the staff.

It is recalled that both Ms. Aristotelous and Deputy Director Athena Demetriou had requested their transfer to another position, after the case with the police officer Michael Katsounotos, whom they had denounced.

Now the options available to the Justice Ministry are to wait for the expiration of the new leave of the Prisons Director to be informed of her intentions, or to await the decision of the Public Service Commission on whether to appoint Ms. Aristotelous to one of the general manager positions since she is a candidate.