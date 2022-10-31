Ankara-breakaway regime begin discussions about transfer of electricity

Ankara has started discussions with the breakaway regime in Cyprus about the transfer of electricity to the island through an undersea cable, according to a front-page report in the newspaper Turkish Cypriot newspaper Diyalog.

Sources cited by the newspaper reported that at least two years are needed so that the cable can be constructed in order to transfer electricity from Turkey to the occupied areas.

During that period, the purchase of generators from the Teknecik factory (near occupied Kyrenia) is scheduled, as well as the purchase of fuel from Turkey.

Speaking to the Diyalog, people in the occupied areas said they are pessimistic about the future of the “electricity authority” in the breakaway regime due to the cancellation of the fuel tenders and the power outages, which occur every day.

They said that immediate and permanent solutions are needed, while some were also in favour of privatising electricity supply.