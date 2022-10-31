NewsLocalAnkara-breakaway regime begin discussions about transfer of electricity

Ankara-breakaway regime begin discussions about transfer of electricity

Occupiedareas
Occupiedareas

Ankara has started discussions with the breakaway regime in Cyprus about the transfer of electricity to the island through an undersea cable, according to a front-page report in the newspaper Turkish Cypriot newspaper Diyalog.

Sources cited by the newspaper reported that at least two years are needed so that the cable can be constructed in order to transfer electricity from Turkey to the occupied areas.

During that period, the purchase of generators from the Teknecik factory (near occupied Kyrenia) is scheduled, as well as the purchase of fuel from Turkey.

Speaking to the Diyalog, people in the occupied areas said they are pessimistic about the future of the “electricity authority” in the breakaway regime due to the cancellation of the fuel tenders and the power outages, which occur every day.

They said that immediate and permanent solutions are needed, while some were also in favour of privatising electricity supply.

By gavriella
Previous article
British media on arrest of UK sailor for alleged rape of 16-year-old Paphos tourist
Next article
Brazil’s Bolsonaro yet to concede after Lula’s election victory

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros