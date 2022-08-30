NewsLocalAnimal Party on dog’s attack against child

Animal Party on dog’s attack against child

Dogattack
Dogattack

In an announcement the Animal Party noted that the situation in Cyprus is out of control and people do whatever they like because they do not feel the presence of authorities which are mainly to blame for what is happening.

Referring to the recent incident with the dog that bit a child, the party wished him speedy recovery and said that the dog’s owner must be arrested immediately to explain what happened and the dog attacked the small boy. The party noted that the dog cannot be victimized and that the owner is fully to blame.

