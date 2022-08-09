Animal Party announced death of Serval cat Berton

On Tuesday afternoon the Animal party announced the death of the Serval cat called Berton. As noted in an announcement by the party, responsibilities must be attributed to those who either made decisions or are involved in the case.

The party and the animal’s guardian will request that a coroner be present during the post mortem as well as an independent private veterinary doctor.

The party criticized the fact that no proper areas have been established for animals that are confiscated and as a result they end up in zoos.