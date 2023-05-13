Andrew wins over hearts, as Cyprus looks to golden boy for tonight’s Eurovision Grand Final

Cyprus has managed to find a pure, strong voice and a very proud Cypriot after many years of really good but also mediocre to bad results at the Eurovision song contest, which triumphantly remains the largest music festival in the world, with more than a billion in television audience, whether one is a die hard fan or a seasonal feel good TV buff.

So it is Grand Final night this evening for the 67th time, and Cypriot-Australian singer Andrew Lambrou, a vibrant 24 year old Pafian in love with his Mediterranean roots, has shown that his amazing vocals, energy, and the elegant yet powerful performance make him a very welcome ace up the Cypriot delegation’s sleeve.

Thursday’s qualification but more so the suberb river and flame setting stage showing at the 2nd semi-final certainly moved punters, who pumped him up in the top ten of tonight’s results or yet even higher, as he managed to slip through the cracks of some forgettable songs, but also compete with the favourites, putting his heart out there with desire, fresh look and stunning pitch vocal ability.

So he is there, right on the radar and expected to do pretty well.

Position wise tonight not so great it has to be said, as “Break A Broken Heart” will be the seventh on the running order of the 26 countries performing in Liverpool.

The extravaganza kicks off at 10pm Cyprus time and is expected to run for almost three hours, counting guest appearances, shows, Ukraine tributes, trivia and the agonising vote.

The final will be available to watch on TV at CyBC1, RIKSAT and RIK HD.

The running order: