Andrew Lambrou to represent Cyprus at Eurovision 2023

Andrew Lambrou

Andrew Lambrou has been selected to represent Cyprus at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation announced on Monday.

Lambrou, 24, an Australian of Cypriot descent started off by releasing covers on YouTube before officially being signed to a record company.

At 17-years-old he auditioned for ‘X Factor Australia’ in 2015 where he sang a cover of Nick Jonas’ ‘Chains’. The judging panel included Danni Minogue, James Blunt, Chris Isaac and Australia’s first Eurovision representative Guy Sebastian.

He is represented by the New York-based Saiko Management.

As was recently announced, the Eurovision 2023 contest will be taking place in Liverpool, United Kingdom this coming May.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
