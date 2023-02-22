Andrew Lambrou releases teaser of Cyprus’ Eurovision entry (VIDEO)

Andrew Lambrou, who will represent Cyprus in the 2023 Eurovision, released a teaser of the country’s entry song.

The Australian-Cypriot singer posted the 30-second teaser on his Instagram profile on Tuesday.

Titled “Break A Broken Heart,” the song’s lyrics deal with inner strength and determination to overcome life’s challenges.

As stated on Andrew’s Instagram account, the official release of the song will take place on March 2, 2023.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool between May 9-13, 2023.

Cyprus will first compete in the semi-final phase for a place in the grand final on May 13.

Last year’s winner was the rap group “Kalush Orchestra” from Ukraine with the song “Stefania”.

Two days after the group was chosen to represent Ukraine in Eurovision, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and “Stefania” subsequently became a popular wartime soundtrack on social media.

Due to the war in Ukraine, Liverpool has been chosen as an alternative venue to host this year’s contest.

