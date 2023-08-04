Andreas Antoniades appointed as Accountant General of the Republic

Andreas Antoniades will assume the role of Accountant General of the Republic, after a decision by President Christodoulides.

As conveyed in an official statement from the Presidency, Antoniades brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously held the position of Director of Accounting Services at the Treasury of the Republic. His recent appointment as the Head of Accounting and Financial Management at the Ministry of Finance, effective since April 2023, further underscores his qualifications, the Presidency said.

Notably, Antoniades contributed his expertise to the European Court of Auditors in Luxembourg during the period spanning from 2010 to 2016. Within this timeframe, he served as an Attaché and later as Head of Cabinet for Lazaros Lazarou, the Cypriot Member of the Court.