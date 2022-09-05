NewsLocalAnastasiades to received EP President Metsola on Friday

Anastasiades to received EP President Metsola on Friday

Metsola 2
Metsola 2

President Anastasiades will receive the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on Friday, during the latter’s planned visit to Cyprus.

According to a government announcement, President Anastasiades will brief Metsola on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem.

Last July, in a letter to President Anastasiades, Metsola reiterated the European Parliament’s condemnation of the ongoing violations of the Security Council Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) on Ammochostos by Turkey.

Metsola mentioned in her letter, that she shares President Anastasiades’ view that the Turkish provocations in the fenced-off area of Varosha undermine the confidence-building efforts, as well as the prospect to resume negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem.

In the letter, the President of the European Parliament expressed her support for the Confidence Building Measures agreed upon by the two sides and argued that they could prepare the ground for the achievement of a solution to the Cyprus problem.

By george
Previous articleLiz Truss to become new UK PM
Next articleTens of thousands protest in Prague against Czech government, EU and NATO

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros