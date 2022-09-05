Anastasiades to received EP President Metsola on Friday

President Anastasiades will receive the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on Friday, during the latter’s planned visit to Cyprus.

According to a government announcement, President Anastasiades will brief Metsola on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem.

Last July, in a letter to President Anastasiades, Metsola reiterated the European Parliament’s condemnation of the ongoing violations of the Security Council Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) on Ammochostos by Turkey.

Metsola mentioned in her letter, that she shares President Anastasiades’ view that the Turkish provocations in the fenced-off area of Varosha undermine the confidence-building efforts, as well as the prospect to resume negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem.

In the letter, the President of the European Parliament expressed her support for the Confidence Building Measures agreed upon by the two sides and argued that they could prepare the ground for the achievement of a solution to the Cyprus problem.