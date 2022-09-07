Anastasiades ready to work with new UK PM Truss

NewsLocalAnastasiades ready to work with new UK PM Truss

President Anastasiades on Wednesday congratulated Liz Truss on becoming British Prime Minister.

In a post on Twitter, the President mentioned Cyprus’ “historic ties” with the UK, as well as the two countries’ “strong bilateral relationship” and expressed his intent to work with the incoming Prime Minister.

“The UK’s consistent commitment as a guarantor power and P5 member of the UNSC to a settlement that reunifies Cyprus within the agreed UN parameters of BBF with political equality as defined in UNSC resolutions always valued,” Anastasiades added.

Truss replaced Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister after winning the Conservative Party’s leadership election race earlier this week.

Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, promising to deliver tax cuts and to help people with their energy bills and Britain faces a mounting energy crisis.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
