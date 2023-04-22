An event of solidarity with Kurd Kenan Ayaz takes place in Nicosia

Dozens of Kurds and Cypriots gathered today in the center of Nicosia and specifically in Eleftheria Square, expressing solidarity with the Kurdish political refugee Kenan Ayaz, who is at risk of extradition to Germany due to his participation in the Kurdish struggle.

With slogans such as “Freedom for Kenan”, “Freedom for Kurdistan” and “Down with fascist Turkey”, as well as slogans against the German prosecuting authorities, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the first-instance decision of the Larnaca District Court.

Pending the decision on the appeal filed in the Supreme Court, Kurds, and Cypriots gathered in the center of Nicosia to raise awareness about the case of the Kurdish fighter Kenan Ayaz.

The event was attended by MPs Kostis Efstathiou and Georgios Koukoumas (AKEL), former MEP Neoklis Sylikiotis, former president of the Ecologists Georgios Perdikis, representatives of MEP Dimitris Papadakis and of the EDEK.