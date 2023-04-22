NewsLocalAn event of solidarity with Kurd Kenan Ayaz takes place in Nicosia

An event of solidarity with Kurd Kenan Ayaz takes place in Nicosia

Kenan
Kenan

Dozens of Kurds and Cypriots gathered today in the center of Nicosia and specifically in Eleftheria Square, expressing solidarity with the Kurdish political refugee Kenan Ayaz, who is at risk of extradition to Germany due to his participation in the Kurdish struggle.

With slogans such as “Freedom for Kenan”, “Freedom for Kurdistan” and “Down with fascist Turkey”, as well as slogans against the German prosecuting authorities, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the first-instance decision of the Larnaca District Court.

Pending the decision on the appeal filed in the Supreme Court, Kurds, and Cypriots gathered in the center of Nicosia to raise awareness about the case of the Kurdish fighter Kenan Ayaz.

The event was attended by MPs Kostis Efstathiou and Georgios Koukoumas (AKEL), former MEP Neoklis Sylikiotis, former president of the Ecologists Georgios Perdikis, representatives of MEP Dimitris Papadakis and of the EDEK.

By gavriella
Previous article
He took the watch by mistake and then he returned it (photos & video)
Next article
Presidential Palace to turn into “Zero Waste to Landfill” building

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros