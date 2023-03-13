Ambitious €77m photovoltaic park planned in Akaki-Kokkinotrimithia area

An ambitious photovoltaic park with a total capacity of 72 MW with 41 MW/82 MWh energy storage is planned in the Akaki-Kokkinotrimithia are which borders the divided capital of Nicosia’s buffer zone.

A public consultation on the proposed development is underway till April 2, Philenews also reported on Monday.

It will be constructed on plots of land with a total area of 0.82sq km. As for the altitude of the immediate study area where the photovoltaics are to be installed this ranges from 185 to 210 metres above average sea level.

The implementation cost of the proposed project is estimated at €77,150,000 – to be covered entirely by private company AGM Lightpower Limited’s capital.

The total installed capacity from the implementation of the project is expected to be 72MW.

And the goal is to produce electricity through the exploitation of solar energy and then via distribution to the Electricity Authority of Cyprus network.

According to the land-use plans, the photovoltaic panels are to be installed in an area that almost entirely covers the area of the land to be leased.