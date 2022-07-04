Ambassadors of France, Germany, Netherlands visit Pournara

NewsLocalAmbassadors of France, Germany, Netherlands visit Pournara

The Ambassadors of France, Germany and the Netherlands on Monday visited the Pournara Reception Center recognizing the difficult situation in which Cyprus is and stressing that the responsibility of the migration flows must be divided among the EU member-states.

According to an announcement of the German Embassy, French Ambassador Salina Grenet-Catalano, German Ambassador Anke Schlimm and Dutch Ambassador Elke Merks-Schaapveld visited the Pournara Reception Center, where they were received by officials of the Interior and Labor Ministries.

The officials informed them about the center, placing emphasis on the difficult situation of unaccompanied minors, the special security zones for women who are victims of trafficking and for all other vulnerable persons.

The German Ambassador noted that Germany wants to offer its support to the migrants who are more vulnerable. All three ambassadors agreed that the responsibility must be divided among the EU member-states and that they will examine with the corresponding Foreign Ministries further possible support.

By gavriella
