Ambassadors of France, Germany in Cyprus pledge solidarity with Ukraine one year since invasion

The ambassadors of France and Germany in Nicosia condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pledged solidarity to the Ukrainian people, marking one year since the start of the war.

In a joint press release, ambassadors Salina Grenet-Catalano of France and Anke Schlimm of Germany pledged support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the long run, offering any help for those suffering from the war and being forced to flee from their country.

“We will not only continue to support Ukraine´s reconstruction but also the path for a just peace based on respect for Ukraine´s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” they said.

The two ambassadors noted they “stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and the suffering Ukrainian people. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified aggression by Russia against Ukraine. We will continue to offer any support and help to Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

They stressed that Russia’s war of aggression set a dangerous precedent from the point of view of international law.

At the same time, they remind that the war has brought immeasurable suffering to the people of Ukraine while Russian troops have committed serious war crimes. Russia has also been weaponizing energy and food, deliberately accepting that people around the world will suffer the consequences in an act of blackmail. The Russian war of aggression has led to global shortages in the supply of oil, gas, grain and fertilizers. This affects all of us, but especially the most vulnerable, they underlined.

Facing those unprecedented challenges, and determined to stand by Ukraine’s legitimate rights, the two ambassadors remind that their countries “have collectively been raising to the challenge in the past year by adopting and applying sanctions, aimed primarily at limiting Russia´s ability to continue its war of aggression.

At the same time the EU has been showing resolve in unity, with now the most all-encompassing sanction package ever enacted, both targeting individuals, key entities, in putting restriction on a number of strategically import sectors for Russia’s military machine.

They also pledge to continue the “political, military, humanitarian and financial support of Ukraine” including humanitarian assistance and winter aid to the needing people of Ukraine, arms deliveries, including setting up the EU´s first military assistance mission EUMAM and “we have taken unprecedented steps to support the many Ukrainians, primarily women and children, seeking refuge from this brutal war on our continent. This way, several thousand Ukrainians have been welcomed in EU countries, including Cyprus. The people of Ukraine can rely on our solidarity and support”.

As they underline that “lasting peace remains our key objective. Unfortunately, for now, there are no signs that Russia would be seriously interested in negotiations or an end to the brutal war against its neighbor”.

They pledge support for the aims of the 10 points peace plan proposed by President Zelensky and are looking forward to working on its basis to prepare for when a way out will be in sight.

(Picture by Nafsika Chatzichristou)