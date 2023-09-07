Ambassador to Kuwait apologises to tourists beaten during Limassol’s fascist riots

The Ambassador of Cyprus to Kuwait, Michael Mavros, apologised on behalf of the Republic to the Kuwaiti tourists who were beaten during the fascist anti-migrant riots in Limassol on Friday, September 1.

According to a statement from the Embassy of Kuwait in Cyprus, the Ambassador made a statement to the Kuwaiti daily Al-Qabas, noting that Cyprus strongly condemns the “unprecedented and deplorable” acts of violence against migrants and tourists.

The Ambassador added that the Government, all political parties and civil society as a whole condemned these “unacceptable and shameful events,” noting that the Government is taking measures to prevent similar acts from occurring in the future, and stressed that many of those responsible for the violence have been arrested.

Ambassador Mavros expressed his apologies and sincere support to the citizens of Kuwait and their families affected by the events and assured them that Cyprus will remain an open and welcoming country and that we will continue to welcome Kuwaiti and Arab friends.

On Sunday, the permanent secretary of the foreign affairs ministry Kyriakos Kouros posted on X saying that Cyprus received a demarche from Kuwait highlighting that citizens of the country fell victim to racist violence as they happened to be near Molos during Friday’s riots.

He added that the tourists cut their holiday short and left “quickly and afraid.”

Kouros also posted a photograph of the tourists at Larnaca airport, with one of them being pictured in a wheelchair.