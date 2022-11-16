Ambassador, Dr Kypros Giorgallis, presented his credentials to President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Armenia, Dr. Kypros Giorgallis, presented yesterday his Credentials to the President of the Republic of Armenia, Mr Vahagn Khachaturyan, at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, in Yerevan.

During the private meeting that followed, the Ambassador expressed his readiness and commitment to further strengthen and deepen the relations between the two countries and their cooperation, both at the bilateral level, as well as in international fora. The Ambassador also briefed the Armenian President on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem.

On his part, the President of Armenia referred to the common principles and values that the two countries share, particularly in the field of respect for international law, and reiterated the full support of his country for a solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of the Cyprus related Resolutions of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization, the international law and the EU Acquis.

(PIO)