Almost half a million firecrackers confiscated this year, 1000 traffic violations in five days

The largest quantity of firecrackers in more than a decade has been discovered by authorities since January, highlighting how a largely Easter issue has become a year long problem that is gradually worsening, as mostly youths find easy supply of such explosive materials, both in government controlled areas, as well as across the divide.

According to the latest numbers released by police, over the last four months, a number of campaigns, intensified since March, have led to the discovery of more than 415 thousand devices, both industrial and self-made, of which 413 thousand firecrackers.

In addition, April saw a significant rise of such incidents, confiscating 43 molotov type bombs and hundreds of other self-made explosive mechanisms.

Meanwhile, in the past two weeks or so, police and the fire service have responsed to over 620 calls involving firecracker throwning, lighting unauthorised fires-more commonly known as lambratzies, noise pollution and other offences related to teenage criminality.

Police have increased patrols in many neighbourhoods across Cyprus to combat the firecracker possession and use phenomenon, in coordination with the fire service and municipal authorities.

More than 30 people have been arrested in connection with on-going cases.

This year was luckily one of the least eventful in terms of injuries, with three people sustaining light injuries from firecrackers.

In parallel to this seasonal firecracker alert, authorities have also intensified road accident patrols with more routine checks across highways and other urban roads.

Over the past five days, almost 800 drivers have been charged with speeding, more than 70 for using their mobile phones and 40 were drinking and driving. Ninety were not wearing their seat belts.