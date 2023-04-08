Almost a million in compensation awarded to disabled accident victim

The District Court in Limassol awarded damages amounting near a million euro to a plaintiff who is facing serious mobility issues and other health complications following a road accident in 2010.

The now disabled man, won 250 thousand euro in general compensation on the pain and psychological anguish he has and is still suffering, more than a half a million for loss of income and future income, 9 thousand for operation and medication expenses and 70 thousand for special damages plus interest from the date of the accident.

The serious injuries to his neck and spinal cord required three surgeries, while he still suffers frequent migraines, fatigue, lapses in concentration and memory, upper limbs weakness and effects of daily medication that will now be necessary throughout his life to alleviate the pains and strains of his injuries.

Beyond his physical disability, the psychological blow is immense and chronic, requiring psychiatric care even 13 years following the accident, as well as frequent physical therapy.

According to his specialist doctors, he will never be able to return to his previous work and the pain will not allow him to enjoy his life to the fullest.

The defence claimed that the plaintiff had not suffered any other injury other than the neck and any degeneration thereafter could not have been post traumatic, but was rather the result of multiple sclerosis.

The arguments were rejected outright by the Court, which awarded the maximum of damages for the serious injuries sustained.