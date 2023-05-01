Almost 800 fines in two days for traffic violation

A total of 744 out-of-court fines for various traffic offenses were received after traffic checks by members of the Special Motorcycle Squad, the Road Accident Prevention Squads of Headquarters and Avdimou, and members of the Provincial Traffic Police Branches, on motorways and secondary roads throughout the country.

The nationwide traffic controls were carried out from the early hours of Saturday 29/04/2023 until 6 am today Monday 01/05/2023, as part of preventing road traffic accidents, the deterrence, and suppression of motor vehicle and motorcycle nuisance offenses, and juvenile delinquency.

The majority of the complaints concerned offenses proven to be the leading causes of serious and fatal road traffic collisions. Of these, 400 complaints were made for exceeding the speed limit and 61 complaints for drink-driving.

Also worthy of mention are the complaints about vehicles driven without a driving license, which amount to 78, and without MOT certificates, which amount to 25 out-of-court fines. There were also 23 fines for the non-use of seat belts in the front and rear seats.

In addition, there were 157 other out-of-court fines for various other traffic offenses.